United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 23-player roster for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday. The annual tournament is in its eighth edition and is slated to be one of the final prep stages for the USWNT in their march to the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer. The team will host Brazil, Canada, and Japan in the competition beginning on Feb. 16.

"All three of these matches are great opportunities for the players and coaches as we enter the final stretch to choose the World Cup roster," said Andonovski. "To get to play three top teams, all who are in the World Cup, over seven days, will test our team mentally and physically, and that's exactly what we need at this point in our preparations. We still have a few players in the pool recovering from injuries, but we are confident that they will be ready for selection for our April matches."

2022 NWSL MVP and U.S Soccer female player of the year Sophia Smith is still out with a foot injury. The forward was unavailable for the USWNT's January camp in New Zealand. Veteran forward Megan Rapinoe returns to the team after missing January camp with an ankle injury. Rapinoe is currently sitting on 197 appearances with the national team and could earn her 200th cap during the tournament.

Defender Tierna Davidson, is in the final stages of her recovery from an ACL injury and returns to the USWNT player pool for training camp but will not be part of the tournament roster. Davidson recently spent time in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg as part of her rehab stint.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3):Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7):Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

Midfielders (6):Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 123/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

Forwards (7):Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)