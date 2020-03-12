USWNT vs. Japan score: USA wins SheBelieves Cup with perfect tournament run as Megan Rapinoe nets winner

The United States women's national team took home the SheBelieves Cup trophy and stretched its winning streak to 20 games on Wednesday, beating Japan 3-1 in its final game. The U.S. had already beaten England and Spain in the competition and won for the 36th time in the last 40 games in all competitions including friendlies.

The U.S. needed just a draw to win the competition and pass Spain for the title. The USWNT took the competition title after losing it to England last year. The U.S. had just two shots on target in the first half, but both were goals with Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press finding the back of the net. Japan cut the deficit to one when Mana Iwabuchi in the 58th minute before Lindsey Horan sealed the deal in the 83rd minute:

Rapinoe's goal came just seven minutes in with an absolutely brilliant free kick:

And then 20 minutes later, Press did what Press does -- score golazos. The veteran forward lofted a ball over the goalkeeper from the top of the box with a sublime effort to make it 2-0:

The win gives the U.S. momentum moving forward with friendlies in April and the Summer Olympics set for Tokyo in July.