A rematch of the 2019 final takes place Wednesday as the United States Women's National Team takes on the Netherlands in a battle for first place in Group E of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT posted a 2-0 victory over the Dutch four years ago to win their second straight title and fourth overall. Team USA rolled past Vietnam 3-0 in their opener of this year's tournament, while the Netherlands edged Portugal 1-0.

Kickoff at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Netherlands odds, while the Dutch are +420 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

USWNT vs. Netherlands money line: USA -145, Netherlands +420, Draw +240

USWNT vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Netherlands spread: USA -0.5 (-145)

USA: The Americans are 8-1-1 all-time against the Netherlands

NET: The Dutch have allowed a total of two goals in their last five matches across all competitions

Why you should back the USWNT

Team USA is back in top form after losing three straight friendlies last fall, as their triumph against Vietnam was their 10th consecutive victory across all competitions. The U.S. has scored 24 goals during the winning streak while allowing only two. Even though the Americans are without forward Mallory Swanson (knee), who scored eight times over the first seven games of the run before getting hurt, they have several other offensive weapons at their disposal.

One of them is Sophia Smith, who recorded a brace and added an assist in her Women's World Cup debut against the Vietnamese last Friday. The 22-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 31 career matches with the national team. Veteran striker Alex Morgan, who notched her 50th career assist in the opener, also is a major threat as she has netted 121 goals in 208 contests.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch were dominant during Women's World Cup Qualifying, recording six wins and a pair of draws in eight matches. They outscored their opponents 31-3, with the only goals conceded coming in their two draws against the Czech Republic. Leading scorer Vivianne Miedema (eight goals) is unavailable for the Women's World Cup due to a torn ACL, but midfielder Jill Roord is an offensive threat as she recorded seven goals and two assists over eight qualifying games.

The Netherlands outshot Portugal 12-2 in their WWC opener and had a 5-1 advantage in shots on target. They took the lead just 13 minutes into the contest, with defender Stefanie van der Gragt converting. The Dutch also will look for offense from 30-year-old winger Lieke Martens, who is the top scorer on the current roster with 59 career international goals.

