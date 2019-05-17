USWNT vs. New Zealand score: Heath, Lloyd lead USA to another pre-World Cup victory
The U.S. has looked sharp ahead of the cup
The United States women's national team's preparation for the 2019 World Cup continued on Thursday with a convincing 5-0 victory over fellow cup participant New Zealand. The U.S. got two goals in the first half, and Carli Lloyd led the way with two goals of her own, as the reigning champs have won both of their friendlies this month.
With one more friendly remaining before the World Cup begins on June 11, the U.S. continued to look sharp on both ends of the field. Including the 3-0 win over South Africa last Sunday, the U.S. has eight goals and zero conceded entering the final tune-up game on Sunday against Mexico.
The winner came from the foot of Tobin Heath 35 minutes in after Megan Rapinoe used her skill down the left side to set her up. Here's the winning goal:
The U.S. didn't allow a single shot on goal and has only received 15 shots on goal in the last eight games combined. For a team that showed some defensive issues during the SheBelieves Cup and a 5-3 win over Australia in April, the U.S. now has three straight shutouts.
Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis also scored for the U.S., who will take on Mexico on Sunday at noon ET.
The U.S. will face Thailand, Chile and Sweden in group play at this summer's World Cup.
