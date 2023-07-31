There is major danger lurking Tuesday when the United States Women's National Team face Portugal in their final group-stage match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT, winners of four Women's World Cups, including the past two, could be packing up early if they lose this match. They opened with a 3-0 victory against Vietnam, but a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands has them tied atop the Group E standings with the Dutch. Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 on Wednesday after losing their first match 1-0 to the Netherlands. That leaves Portugal just one point behind the Americans and gives them a chance for an Earth-shaking result Tuesday.

USWNT vs. Portugal spread: USWNT -1.5 (-125)

USWNT vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Portugal money line: Portugal +1000, USWNT -390, Draw +420

Portugal: They have a 32-10 goal advantage in their past 15 games (10-2-3).

USWNT: They are 10-1-0 in their past 11 games, with a 21-3 goal advantage.



Why you should back the USWNT

The Americans put themselves in a difficult spot with their draw against the Dutch, but they are still the favorites to win this tournament. While they might not be the dominant force of years past, the USWNT still have superior talent and depth. Young stars like Sophia Smith, who scored twice against Vietnam, Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson have joined what is still a veteran side with an astounding pedigree. The Americans have never failed to get past the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup, so going out in the group stage is almost unfathomable.

Smith, 22, was the NWSL MVP for the champion Portland Thorns last season and has 10 goals and five assists in just 13 matches during this campaign. She has 14 goals in 32 USWNT matches. Rodman, 20, and Thompson, 18, can both add pace and creativity, while Alex Morgan remains a major scoring threat. The 34-year-old has 121 goals in 209 international matches and is one of six U.S. players with at least 100 caps. Lindsey Horan has 29 goals in 131 matches, and she scored the equalizer off a corner kick Wednesday after just missing on an identical chance earlier in the match. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese will be playing like they have nothing to lose and should come in with lots of confidence. They dominated their 2-0 victory against Vietnam on Wednesday, outshooting the Vietnamese 29-5 and holding the ball for 70% of the match. They had a 9-1 advantage in attempts on target, and they also gave the Dutch a run for their money in a 1-0 loss in the opener. The Netherlands scored in the 13th minute, and Portugal locked them down the rest of the way but couldn't find an equalizer. They played England, the No. 4 team in the world, to a 0-0 draw in a friendly a month ago.

The veteran squad has gotten an injection of youth, and it could be dangerous. Portugal have seven players with at least 100 caps, but it was youngsters who made the difference Wednesday. Telma Encarnacao, 21, and Kika Nazareth, 20, put the Portuguese up 2-0 early in the first half. Nazareth has six goals in 26 international matches, and Encarnacao has five in 21. Tatiana Pinto is the heart of the attack, and she had 12 goals last season for Levante. Portugal have been a sleeping giant, and after reaching the past two Euros, they have a chance to make a massive statement here. See which team to pick here.

