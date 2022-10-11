The United States Women's National Team look to rebound from their first loss in 14 months when they take on Spain in an international friendly on Tuesday. The USWNT dropped a 2-1 decision to England in a friendly on Friday, their first defeat since falling to Canada 1-0 on Aug. 2, 2021 in the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The setback also ended the Americans' 13-game winning streak. Spain, meanwhile, is coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden in a friendly last Friday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain. The Americans are listed as -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line in the latest USWNT vs. Spain odds, while the Spaniards are +400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is set at +290. Before making any Spain vs. USWNT picks, you need to see what soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

USWNT vs. Spain money line: USA -170, Spain +400, Draw +290

USWNT vs. Spain over/under: 2.5

ESP: The Spaniards have yielded more than one tally just once in their last five games

USA: The Americans have allowed three goals in their last two matches after having posted eight straight clean sheets

Why USA can win

The USWNT have yet to lose to Spain, winning all three of their previous meetings - including a 1-0 triumph in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. Sophia Smith continues to produce for the Americans as she scored her team-leading 10th goal of the year in last week's loss to England. The 22-year-old forward has netted 11 goals in 24 career international matches and three in her last three outings.

The Americans received an infusion of youth last Friday as teenage forward Alyssa Thompson (17 years, 334 days old) became the youngest player to make her debut with the team since Mallory Pugh (17 years, 269 days) in 2016. A high school senior, Thompson was the third player in the last 20 years to appear in a match for the USWNT before her 18th birthday. She already has proven she can handle a big stage as she recorded a goal and an assist for the USA in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in August.

Why Spain can win

The Spaniards are riding a three-game unbeaten streak during which they have outscored their opponents 9-1. La Roja went 8-0 during qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, producing 53 goals while posting eight clean sheets. Forward Esther Gonzalez scored nine goals during qualifying, including three over Spain's final two contests last month.

The 29-year-old Gonzalez is the leading scorer on La Roja's current roster with 19 goals in 29 matches. Several key players were among the 15 that requested to be left off the squad due to issues with manager Jorge Vilda and the federation, but the Spaniards still have some dangerous offensive weapons. Marta Cardona scored in Spain's draw against Sweden last week and fellow forward Alba Redondo tallied in a 5-0 triumph over Ukraine in early September.

