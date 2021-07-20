The United States Women's National Soccer Team earned medals in each of its first five Olympic Games, winning a silver and four golds. The squad had a disappointing showing in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, however, finishing fifth after losing to Sweden in the quarterfinals. The USWNT schedule opens as Tobin Heath, Kristie Mewis and the rest of the U.S. women attempt to exact some revenge on Wednesday as they take on the Swedes in a group-stage match at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Americans have faced Sweden four times since the 2016 loss, recording two wins and a draw in international friendlies while posting a 2-0 triumph during group play in the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

United States vs. Sweden spread: U.S. -1.5 (+120)

United States vs. Sweden over-under: 2.5 goals

United States vs. Sweden money line: USWNT -275, Sweden +800, Draw +300

USA: USWNT has scored 37 goals in their 12 matches this year

SWE: Sweden has outscored its opponents 15-4 over six games in 2021



Why you should back the United States

Since suffering a 3-1 loss to France on Jan. 19, 2019, the Americans have been unbeatable, posting 40 victories and four draws. They enter the 2020 Olympic Games having won six-straight matches since battling Sweden to a 1-1 draw in a friendly three months ago. That deadlock ended the squad's 16-game winning streak, which was the third-longest in USWNT history.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Team USA has plenty of players who have enjoyed Olympic success, as eight members of the roster have won gold medals. One of them is Tobin Heath, who is competing in her fourth Olympic Games and enters this tournament on a hot streak. The 33-year-old from New Jersey scored in each of the Americans' 4-0 friendly victories over Mexico earlier this month, marking the fifth time since October 2018 she has tallied in consecutive matches.

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes return nine players from the 2016 squad that captured silver - the nation's first Olympic medal in women's soccer. Among that group is Stina Blackstenius, who recorded two goals in that tournament - including one against the United States. The 25-year-old forward has netted 17 tallies in international play and is tied with Lina Hurtig, who scored in the 1-1 draw against the U.S. in April, for the most this year with three.

Caroline Seger, who is Sweden's all-time leader with 215 international appearances, will be playing in her fourth Olympics. The 36-year-old midfielder has produced 29 goals across all international competitions. Midfielder Kosovare Asllani has netted a team-high 38 tallies and forward Sofia Jakobsson notched one of her 23 in the 2012 Olympics for the Swedes, who are unbeaten in their last eight matches (six wins, two draws).

