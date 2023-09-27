Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Verona

Current Records: Atalanta 3-0-2, Verona 2-1-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Atalanta will head out on the road to face off against Verona at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Despite being away, Atalanta is nonetheless the favorites in this one.

On Sunday, Atalanta never let their opponents score. They came out on top against Cagliari by a score of 2-0. Atalanta's two goals came from Ademola Lookman at minute 33 and Mario Pasalic at minute 76.

Meanwhile, Verona didn't get the result they wanted in their first game with AC Milan on Saturday. They fell just short of AC Milan by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Verona: they've now lost six straight matchups with AC Milan.

Atalanta's win on Sunday bumped their record up to 3-0-2. As for the opposition, The loss dropped Verona back to even at 2-1-2.

Atalanta was able to grind out a solid win over Verona in their previous matchup back in May, winning 3-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atalanta since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atalanta is a solid favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Atalanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Verona.