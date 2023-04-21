Hellas Verona will host Bologna F.C. in an Italian Serie A match on Friday on Paramount+. Both teams are looking to move up in the standings, with Bologna needing seven points to get into the top six in the Italian Serie A table and Verona needing just three to clear the relegation zone. Both teams enter Friday's match on the heels of draws, with Bologna tying AC Milan 1-1 and Verona settling for a scoreless draw with league-leading Napoli. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona is set for 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The latest Verona vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bologna as the +170 favorites (risk $100 to win $170) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bologna vs. Verona

Verona vs. Bologna date: Friday, April 21

Verona vs. Bologna time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna Verona

For Verona vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking Bologna to draw no bet for a -115 payout. The expert notes that this match has major implications for both teams as each tries to improve their standing. But even though Verona was able to hold off Napoli in last weekend, Sutton sees Bologna having the upper hand on Friday.

Bologna have won three of their last five league road games and have scored two or more goals in four of those five matches. They are also unbeaten in their last five games with two wins and three draws.

"Given those results, I'm backing the road team to secure all three points on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

