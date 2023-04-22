UEFA women's Champions League semifinal action continues on Sunday as VfL Wolfsburg hosts Arsenal at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. The two sides will begin the first leg in Germany and then head to England for the second leg. The two teams have a Champions League rivalry that dates back to 2013 when Wolfsburg eliminated Arsenal and went on to win the title. Fans can watch the UWCL knockout rounds on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Here's how to watch the upcoming match:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Viewing info
- Date: April 23
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Place: Volkswagen Arena -- Wolfsburg
- Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network
✨ THE CHAMPIONS ✨— Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) April 21, 2023
Stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals on CBS Sports Golazo Network on the @CBSSports App, @PlutoTV or @paramountplus . 📲 pic.twitter.com/fhKXiudjOf
Storylines
VfL Wolfsburg: The club is dealing with some lingering injuries but that hasn't stopped them in the Frauen-Bundesliga. They're tops in the domestic league and headed to the German Cup final, but they must get through Arsenal if they want to return to Champions League glory. Look for Euro 2022 young player of the tournament Lena Oberdorf to have an impact in the game if healthy, and though the roster will miss Alexandra Popp, they have been powered in front goal by Ewa Pajor who has seven goals this UWCL campaign.
Arsenal: The injury bug has taken a massive bite out of the London side this season. The team lost prolific goal scorer Vivianne Miedema and 2022 Euro Golden Boot winner Beth Mead earlier in the campaign, as well as long-time midfielder Kim Little, and now will be without Leah Williamson. The midfielder recently announced she sustained a ruptured ACL during Wednesday's WSL match against Manchester United. Despite missing key pieces, the Gunners have clawed their way back to a UWCL semifinals appearance, and it's thanks to standout performances from Katie McCabe and Stina Blackstinius. The team will also look for added impact from Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord if healthy.
Prediction
Chelsea will spend lots of energy on pressing Barcelona into uncomfortable situations, but it won't be enough for a win. Pick: Chelsea 1, Barcelona 2.