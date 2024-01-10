Another day, another Napoli drama. It has been a difficult season for Napoli so far. The team coached by Walter Mazzarri, himself the third man at the helm so far this season, are currently ninth in the league table after winning the Scudetto last year and are coming off of a 3-0 loss to Torino last weekend. And now, a new off the pitch issue is rearing its ugly head.

It all started on Tuesday when Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spoke to the Georgian journalist Tsotne Kinkladze about Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. "Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will play for Napoli for his entire career? I'm telling you now, he will go to play in Saudi Arabia in the summer. Napoli increased Osimhen's contract, but Khvicha would not accept a transfer to Saudi not even if I offered him a billion."

Osimhen clearly didn't appreciated the words coming from the agent of his teammate, and posted a story on Instagram with the following statement on Wednesday:

"Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I'm embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f---! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!"

Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda also weighed in.

"Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others. It is not correct to talk about the future of other players. This creates misunderstandings and problems as well as unfortunate predictions. The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable. These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality. We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor's only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish".

Osimhen will play the AFCON this month with Nigeria and won't be in Napoli for at least three weeks. Despite the fact that issues here are not directly between Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, it's clear that this isn't exactly a good thing for either the club or the players, as they were, and still are, the face of the team around the world. Both Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen were among the main reasons of why Napoli won the Scudetto last season, as the Nigerian was named as MVP, while Kvara was widely considered as the best signing of the year.

This year things are not going well for Napoli, and these kinds of issues off the pitch won't help the club save its season as the Azzurri fight to end up in the top four of the table and also face FC Barcelona in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League next February (as always you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+).