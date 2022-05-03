Villarreal's surprising run through the 2022 UEFA Champions League is in danger of ending this week when it plays the second leg of its semifinals series against Liverpool. The English side cinched up a 2-0 win last Wednesday after the Yellow Submarine opened the scoring with an own-goal that it couldn't recover from. Villarreal followed that up with a disappointing La Liga defeat to Alaves in its following match, but will host Liverpool on Tuesday. You can see what happens in their next meeting when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio de la Ceramica, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Villarreal vs. Liverpool odds, with Villarreal the +390 underdog. A draw is +290 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Liverpool vs. Villarreal picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Liverpool vs. Villarreal, Green is backing Liverpool to win at -145 odds. All the pressure is on Villarreal in a do-or-die situation for the Spanish side. The Reds have the luxury of sitting back and playing for counter-attacks while their Spanish counterparts will throw bodies forward in pursuit of goals. Liverpool holds the 2-0 advantage on aggregate and won't feel pressured to play for much more than a single goal, but it has all the talent at its disposal to do so at some point in the match.

Following its win against Villarreal in their reverse fixture, Liverpool notched a Premier League win against Newcastle on the road on Saturday after Naby Keita scored his first goal since October in the 1-0 result. The Reds are undefeated in their last 12 matches and haven't conceded a goal in their last four. During that stretch, Liverpool has fired off 76 total shots, 20 of which came against Villarreal in their last match. Villarreal only took one shot of its own in that previous game and simply doesn't look prepared to mount an upset bid against Liverpool on Tuesday.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara and Mohamed Salah were all given a breather [against Newcastle], so they should be fresh for the second leg," Green told SportsLine. "[Manager Jurgen] Klopp should go with the same team that eased to victory against Villarreal last week when the teams clash again at El Madrigal on Tuesday."

