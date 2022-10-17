Villarreal will try to get back on track Monday when they host Osasuna in a Spanish La Liga match in Valencia, Spain. Villarreal (3-3-2) have fallen to ninth in La Liga's table after a strong start, and they are playing their home games 40 miles away as their stadium is renovated. They have had success in the Europa Conference League but are looking to snap a four-game winless streak in La Liga. The Yellow Submarine lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad last Saturday but defeated Austria Vienna 1-0 in the Conference League on Thursday. Osasuna (4-1-3) sit eighth in the table, one point ahead of Villarreal, but are winless in their past three. They lost 2-1 to Valencia on Oct. 7 in their last match.

Now, Green has broken down the Villarreal vs. Osasuna matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and La Liga predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Osasuna vs. Villarreal:

Villarreal vs. Osasuna spread: Villarreal -0.5 (-145)

Villarreal vs. Osasuna over/under: 2.5 goals

Villarreal vs. Osasuna money line: Villarreal -135, Osasuna +380, Draw +270

VIL: Villarreal have scored once over their past four games

OSA: Osasuna are 1-4-4 in their past nine Monday matches

Why you should back Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine are the more talented team and will be eager to get back to their expected form. They have played well in the Europa Conference League, so they just need to transfer that success to league play. Defense has not been a problem, as Villarreal have allowed just three goals in the eight league games. They have scored just 10 but face an Osasuna squad that has scored nine while conceding eight. In Conference League play, they have scored 12 while allowing just four, and they have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage with two games left in group play.

Raul Albiol and Pau Torres are the stalwarts of a defense that has allowed just one goal in three home matches. Villarreal are allowing just over three shots on target per game and rank fifth in the league in successful pressure percentage (29.4). Veteran goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli ranks second in La Liga with an 88.5 save percentage and is tied for sixth with 23 saves.

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos have had little trouble with Villarreal since making their way back to the top flight in 2019. They have won four of the six meetings since then (4-0-2) and have outscored them 5-2 in the past three matchups. They will be the much fresher team, with Villarreal coming off a Conference League match Thursday, while Osasuna last played on Oct. 7. The Yellow Submarine also could have less than the typical home support playing in Levante's stadium and will be missing key attacker Gerard Moreno through injury. Moreno scored the only goal for Villarreal over last year's two meetings.

Osasuna have allowed just three goals over their past four matches, and only two of the eight goals they have conceded overall have come on the road. They have allowed 27 shots on target in the eight matches. Osasuna held the ball for just 27% of the March meeting but outshot Villarreal 12-10 and held the Yellow Submarine to one shot on target. Los Rojillos went 4-0-1 in their first five matches, so they will be looking to regain that form.

