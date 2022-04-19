Villarreal will be looking to avenge a loss it suffered nearly six months ago when it hosts Valencia in a La Liga match on Tuesday. The squads met for the first time this season on Oct. 30, when Valencia (10-12-10) posted a 2-0 victory at home. Both clubs last played on Saturday, with Villarreal (13-10-9) posting a 2-1 triumph over Getafe and Valencia dropping a 2-1 decision to Osasuna.

Kickoff at Estadio de la Ceramica is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Villarreal is the -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Villarreal vs. Valencia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Valencia is the +625 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Villarreal vs. Valencia spread: Villarreal -1.5 (+130)

Villarreal vs. Valencia over-under: 2.5 goals

Villarreal vs. Valencia money line: Villarreal -220, Valencia +625, Draw +340

VIL: The Yellow Submarine own the fourth-best goal differential in La Liga at plus-20b

VAL: The Bats have scored only three goals over their last five matches



Why you should back Villarreal

The club is unbeaten in its last four games across all competitions, recording two victories and a pair of draws in that span. The Yellow Submarine's offense is led by Gerard Moreno, who has scored nine goals in 17 contests. The 30-year-old forward tallied in Saturday's win to end a six-game drought that followed a four-match streak during which he netted a total of seven - including two in three straight outings.

Four other players have recorded at least five goals for Villarreal, with Arnaut Groeneveld scoring eight, Manu Trigueros and Yeremi Pino each notching six and Boulave Dia registering five. The 25-year-old Groeneveld has gone seven league games without a tally but is capable of scoring in bunches as he posted a hat trick on Feb. 19 in a 4-1 victory against Grenada. Midfielder Dani Parejo is Villarreal's top setup man with six assists, which ties him for 10th in the league.

Why you should back Valencia

Prior to Saturday's defeat, Valencia had been extremely tight defensively. The Bats allowed a total of two goals over their previous seven matches across all competitions, posting five clean sheets in that span. The club's offense is led by Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes, who share the team lead with 11 goals apiece.

The duo has produced six of Valencia's seven goals over its last six games, with each player scoring three. The 25-year-old Soler has netted the Bats' lone tally in each of their last two outings to match the career-high total he set last season. Guedes also tops the squad with six assists while Soler is right behind him with five.

