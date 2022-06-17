NWSL clubs desperate to turn their fortunes around will battle each other for points on Friday night when the Washington Spirit host Racing Louisville. Both teams are in the middle of losing streaks and aren't scoring a ton of goals, and pretty soon those losses are going to push them far down the NWSL standings. Racing Louisville have lost their last three matches, getting shut out twice and then losing late to Angel City last weekend, 3-2. Washington is in an even worse spot, dropping five straight matches and being shut out in two of its last three. With both teams in need of a victory, this should make for a very interesting Friday night match. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville

Spirit vs. Louisville date: Friday, June 17

Spirit vs. Louisville time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spirit vs. Louisville streaming: Paramount+

Spirit vs. Louisville tickets: See tickets at StubHub

NWSL picks for Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 100-78 in his last 178 soccer picks, returning over $2,300 for $100 bettors.

For Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville, Sutton is backing the game to end in a 1-1 draw. The expert knows the visitors are having trouble scoring goals on the road and are giving up a lot. On the flip side, the home team has also recently been shut out twice. With both sides struggling, the expert believes their woes will simply cancel each other out.



"Friday's match will be a contrast of styles with Racing Louisville having conceded six goals over its last two games, and Washington having been shutout in two of its last three fixtures," Sutton told SportsLine. "Racing Louisville has scored more than one goal just once in its last five games on the road in all competitions, and I don't expect they'll exceed that total on Friday. I'm expecting a tightly contested battle that ends with both teams sharing the points."

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.