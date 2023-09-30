Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lazio @ AC Milan
- Current Records: Lazio 2-1-3, AC Milan 5-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
AC Milan will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Lazio at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
AC Milan faced off against Cagliari for the first time this season, and the Red and Blacks walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Cagliari on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Lazio never let their opponents score on Wednesday. They came out on top against Torino by a score of 2-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Lazio was the better team in the second half.
What a start it's been for AC Milan: they've won five of their first six contests so far this season, giving them a stellar 5-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-2-4 Cagliari and 2-1-2 Verona (AC Milan's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 34.7% over those games). Lazio's victory on Wednesday bumped their record up to 2-1-3.
AC Milan was able to grind out a solid win over Lazio when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-0. Will AC Milan repeat their success, or does Lazio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
AC Milan is a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -136 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lazio.
- May 06, 2023 - AC Milan 2 vs. Lazio 0
- Jan 24, 2023 - Lazio 4 vs. AC Milan 0
- Apr 24, 2022 - AC Milan 2 vs. Lazio 1
- Sep 12, 2021 - AC Milan 2 vs. Lazio 0
- Apr 26, 2021 - Lazio 3 vs. AC Milan 0
- Dec 23, 2020 - AC Milan 3 vs. Lazio 2
- Jul 04, 2020 - AC Milan 3 vs. Lazio 0
- Nov 03, 2019 - Lazio 2 vs. AC Milan 1
- Apr 13, 2019 - AC Milan 1 vs. Lazio 0
- Nov 25, 2018 - AC Milan 1 vs. Lazio 1