Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ AC Milan

Current Records: Lazio 2-1-3, AC Milan 5-0-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

AC Milan will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Lazio at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

AC Milan faced off against Cagliari for the first time this season, and the Red and Blacks walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Cagliari on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lazio never let their opponents score on Wednesday. They came out on top against Torino by a score of 2-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Lazio was the better team in the second half.

What a start it's been for AC Milan: they've won five of their first six contests so far this season, giving them a stellar 5-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-2-4 Cagliari and 2-1-2 Verona (AC Milan's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 34.7% over those games). Lazio's victory on Wednesday bumped their record up to 2-1-3.

AC Milan was able to grind out a solid win over Lazio when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-0. Will AC Milan repeat their success, or does Lazio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

AC Milan is a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lazio.