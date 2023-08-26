Serie A returns Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Torino @ AC Milan
- Current Records: Torino 0-1-0, AC Milan 1-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
AC Milan will be playing at home against Torino at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
On Monday, AC Milan never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Bologna.
Meanwhile, Torino's last contest on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Cagliari could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.
AC Milan is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 18-9-6 record as favorites last season. AC Milan fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A matchup netted those bettors $1,902.01. On the other hand, Torino was 8-3-9 as the underdog last season.
AC Milan came out on top in a nail-biter against Torino in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 1-0. Will the Red and Blacks repeat their success, or does The Bull have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
AC Milan is a huge favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -166 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Torino.
- Feb 10, 2023 - AC Milan 1 vs. Torino 0
- Oct 30, 2022 - Torino 2 vs. AC Milan 1
- Apr 10, 2022 - AC Milan 0 vs. Torino 0
- Oct 26, 2021 - AC Milan 1 vs. Torino 0
- May 12, 2021 - AC Milan 7 vs. Torino 0
- Jan 09, 2021 - AC Milan 2 vs. Torino 0
- Feb 17, 2020 - AC Milan 1 vs. Torino 0
- Sep 26, 2019 - Torino 2 vs. AC Milan 1
- Apr 28, 2019 - Torino 2 vs. AC Milan 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Torino 0 vs. AC Milan 0