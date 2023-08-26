Serie A returns Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Torino @ AC Milan

Current Records: Torino 0-1-0, AC Milan 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan will be playing at home against Torino at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

On Monday, AC Milan never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Bologna.

Meanwhile, Torino's last contest on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Cagliari could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

AC Milan is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 18-9-6 record as favorites last season. AC Milan fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A matchup netted those bettors $1,902.01. On the other hand, Torino was 8-3-9 as the underdog last season.

AC Milan came out on top in a nail-biter against Torino in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 1-0. Will the Red and Blacks repeat their success, or does The Bull have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

AC Milan is a huge favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -166 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Torino.