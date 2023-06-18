An overzealous Cristiano Ronaldo fan got to celebrate a 3-0 Portugal victory in its UEFA Euro qualifying match alongside his soccer hero, as Ronaldo ended up doing his signature goal celebration alongside the pitch invader. Ronaldo and the fan did the "Siuuu" together before security at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica arrived to address the situation.

The fan, who was holding a Portugal flag, ran onto the pitch and embraced Ronaldo before getting him to do his signature celebration dance to the delight of the crowd. Though it was surely an incomparable experience for the overeager fan, he was forced to sprint away from security once the encounter came to a close.

Portugal won Saturday's match in a 3-0 shutout of Bosnia and Herzegovina in front of their home crowd, with their points coming by way of a goal from Bernardo Silva and a brace by Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo, who played 90 minutes, did not score.

With its victory, Portugal remains atop Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with its national team having scored 13 goals in three games without surrendering a single goal. Portugal's next match will come on June 20 against Iceland.