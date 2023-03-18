Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Juventus @ Inter
- Current Records: Juventus 16-5-5; Inter 16-2-8
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Inter will be playing at home against Juventus at 3:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. Inter are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Inter didn't have quite enough to beat Spezia on Friday and fell 2-1. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Inter were far and away the favorite.
Juventus' game on Sunday was all tied up 2-2 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 4-2 win over Sampdoria. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for Juventus' flat zero- goal performance the match before.
Inter will be out to turn their luck around, while Juventus will be hoping to grab another win. We'll see if Inter can manage to pull off that tough task or if Juventus can keep their momentum going instead.
Odds
Inter are a solid favorite against Juventus, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -106 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.