Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Inter

Current Records: Juventus 16-5-5; Inter 16-2-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter will be playing at home against Juventus at 3:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. Inter are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Inter didn't have quite enough to beat Spezia on Friday and fell 2-1. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Inter were far and away the favorite.

Juventus' game on Sunday was all tied up 2-2 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 4-2 win over Sampdoria. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for Juventus' flat zero- goal performance the match before.

Inter will be out to turn their luck around, while Juventus will be hoping to grab another win. We'll see if Inter can manage to pull off that tough task or if Juventus can keep their momentum going instead.

Odds

Inter are a solid favorite against Juventus, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -106 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

