If you think you've watched some ridiculous own goals before, you haven't watched this one yet. Juventus defender Federico Gatti scored a bizarre own goal against Sassuolo on Saturday to close the scoring in a shock 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo. The side coached by Massimiliano Allegri lost their first match of the season at the Mapei Stadium despite scoring two goals.

Sassuolo opened the scoring with a goal by Armand Laurentie in the 12h minute, but then Matias Vina's own goal, while being pressured by American international Weston McKennie, equalized in the 21st minute, but a few minutes before halftime Domenico Berardi scored another stunner for the home team. The second half didn't see the result change until the last ten minutes, when Federico Chiesa scored to make it 2-2, and it seemd like Juventus might go on to push for a winner, but it took only four minutes for Andrea Pinamonti to strike back and score the winning goal.

The clash seemed to be over, until Federico Gatti scored one of the most unbelievable own goals that you can remember during the stoppage time:

Allegri spoke about that incredible mistake during the post-match press conference: "He has made errors and he will do more in his career. He has played 30 games for Juventus, I think. He must remain calm, the error was ugly to see but did not impact the result. We must be quiet and work towards Lecce, the only unbeaten team with Inter."