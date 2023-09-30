Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Napoli @ Lecce
- Current Records: Napoli 3-2-1, Lecce 3-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Lecce will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Napoli at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Lecce's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Lecce was not quite Juventus' equal in the second half on Tuesday. Lecce fell just short of Juventus by a score of 1-0. The loss was Lecce's first of the season.
Meanwhile, Napoli and Udinese combined for 13 shots on goal on Wednesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Napoli was the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over Udinese. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for Napoli's flat zero-goal performance the game before.
With Lecce's defeat and Napoli's win, both teams now sport identical 3-2-1 records.
Lecce couldn't quite finish off Napoli in their prior recent meeting back in April and fell 2-1. Can Lecce avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Napoli is a solid favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Napoli has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Lecce.
- Apr 07, 2023 - Napoli 2 vs. Lecce 1
- Aug 31, 2022 - Lecce 1 vs. Napoli 1
- Feb 09, 2020 - Lecce 3 vs. Napoli 2
- Sep 22, 2019 - Napoli 4 vs. Lecce 1