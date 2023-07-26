Lionel Messi's hot start in Miami is now sizzling. In his second appearance for Inter Miami, he found the net twice in the first 22 minutes vs. Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup group stage. Reconnecting with Sergio Busquets, the duo were able to beat Atlanta United's offside trap to put the Herons ahead as they look to win Group J. After scoring a 94th-minute free kick to mark the beginning of his Miami tenure, Messi is doing what he can to upstage that impact with two goals within the first half an hour.

But while the opening goal was scored by the Argentine, if a team leaves space for Sergio Busquets, he can find Messi in his sleep and did just that. The duo have played enough time together at Barcelona that they can read each other's minds and it spells danger for Major League Soccer. While Messi has yet to make his MLS debut, only playing in the Leagues Cup so far, these performances are showing that he can take the league by storm.

The opening goal saw Messi sent through by Busquets with him scoring his own rebound off the post:

Messi's follow-up was a lovely combination with a swift finish to the far post:

By the end of the week, the Herons are expected to have finished integrating Jordi Alba so they'll only get better as well. Without even logging a full 90 minutes, Messi is showing what he can do and he will only add to it with more goals as he regains fitness. He hasn't played competitive soccer in a month and a half and it's like the league is moving at half speed for him. Messi at full fitness could tear the league to shreds.