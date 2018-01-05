WATCH: Liverpool's record signing Van Dijk scores dream debut winner vs. Everton

The defender came up big late with a header goal off a corner

Liverpool's $100 million dollar man Virgil Van Dijk got his first start with the Reds on Friday. That came against rival Everton in the FA Cup, and it really couldn't have gone much better. The Dutchman scored the winner in the 84th minute with a perfectly placed header from a corner kick:


Want to know how much that goal hurts? All you need to do is look at the face of Sammy Lee, Everton assistant:

It's a dream debut for the former Southampton man, who didn't need long to show his attacking ability. After 15 goals at Celtic and seven with the Saints, the record signing comes through in the final third as Jurgen Klopp's team moves on.

It's too bad for neutral fans that we didn't get another big moment from Everton though. All I want in this life is to see manager Sam Allardyce dance more. 

