It looks like Cristiano Ronaldo has been watching his fair share of Dolph Ziggler highlights on YouTube. On Tuesday, Ronaldo earned a yellow card after performing a move straight out of Wrestlemania.

During a Saudi Pro League match between Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the international soccer star made highlight reels for the wrong reasons. Ronaldo ran up behind Al-Hilal's Gustavo Cuéllar, jumped in the air, wrapped his arm around Cuéllar's neck, and slammed him to the ground.

Ronaldo earned a yellow card for that foul, and he was probably lucky to avoid a red card. Al-Nassr went on to lose the match, 2-0.

Ronaldo has been with Al-Nassr since he signed a contract with the club in December. In his short time with his new team, Ronaldo has already been incredibly productive while also keeping Al-Nassr near the top of the league standings.

Despite Tuesday's loss, Al-Nassr remains second in the Saudi Pro League standings. They are just three points behind Al Ittihad for first place. Ronaldo, in his 21st season of professional soccer, is sixth in the Saudi Pro League with 11 goals in 10 games played.

Based on his takedown of Cuéllar, Ronaldo might be able to explore a career in the ring whenever he decides to walk away from soccer.