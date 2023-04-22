Serie A returns to action only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Salernitana

Current Records: Sassuolo 11-7-12, Salernitana 6-12-12

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Salernitana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Sassuolo at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Since Salernitana's last six matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Salernitana haven't lost a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They and Torino ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. That draw made it six straight for Salernitana.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's game on Sunday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They won by a goal and slipped past Juventus 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 64 minute mark.

Salernitana might still be hurting after the devastating 5-0 defeat walloping they got from Sassuolo in their previous matchup last October. Will Salernitana have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Sassuolo are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +125 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.