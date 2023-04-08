The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 13-7-7; Tottenham Hotspur 15-5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to build upon the 1-0 win they picked up against Brighton & Hove Albion when they played last October.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't lost a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Monday. They and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Tottenham Hotspur's goal came from Harry Kane at minute 68, while Everton's was scored by Michael Keane in the 90th.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion haven't lost a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Tuesday. They came out on top against Bournemouth by a score of 2-0.

After their draw, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Brighton & Hove Albion are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are a slight favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +156 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

