Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Portland Thorns FC – Newly promoted head coach Mike Norris steps in for former manager Rhian Wilkinson and that commitment to continuity is present throughout the team. The Thorns will enter the regular season with nearly all of their 2022 NWSL Championship roster intact. Sophia Smith is the reigning league MVP, and the club re-signed long-time captain Christine Sinclair for one more year in an effort to chase another title.

2. Kansas City Current – The club ended its season as runners-up in the 2022 NWSL Championship, narrowly missing out on a remarkable "worst-to-first" season. After looking stagnant and out-classed in the final the front office quickly got to work to get even better. They re-signed key players Hailie Mace, Alex Loera, and Kate Del Fava. and then won the free agency period by signing three sought-after targets Morgan Gautrat, Vanessa DiBernardo, and Debinha.

3. San Diego Wave FC – Wave FC were calculated in their offseason moves after a historic inaugural season ended in a playoff semifinal appearance. Head coach Casey Stoney and general manager Molly Downtain retained much of the inaugural roster, and added pieces in free agency. The midfield got a big boost with Danielle Colaprico, but if young prospect Jayden Shaw can add more goals in her sophomore year expect the Wave to have another successful season.

4. OL Reign – The 2022 NWSL Shield winners ended their season with a semifinal defeat in the playoffs. Head coach Laura Harvey has made minor changes to her roster leading into the 2023 season. Veteran re-signings with Lauren Barnes and Megan Rapinoe were predictable moves, but the additions of defender Emily Sonnett, forward Elyse Bennett, and midfielder Luany could provide the team with a new spark.

5. Houston Dash – The club hired a new head coach in Sam Laity and he's tasked with taking the team to the next level after the the made its first-ever postseason appearance in franchise history. They retained key players in free agency with new contracts for Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman and have many players returning from their quarterfinals run. But acquiring Diana Ordonez might take the team to the next level if she can replicate the record-breaking goal-scoring from her rookie season.

6. NJ/NY Gotham FC – The east coast side leaned into veteran experience this offseason after hiring new head coach Juan Carlos Amoros. They landed goalkeeper Abby Smith in free agency and re-signed Ifeoma Onumonu and Taylor Smith. They also acquired Yazmeen Ryan and in maybe the splashiest move of the off-season traded for USWNT forward Lynn Williams during the draft, setting up big expectations for the club after a last-place finish in 2022.

7. Chicago Red Stars – The team suffered the biggest departures in free agency losing all of their starting midfielders. They tried to stop the bleeding by acquiring veteran Cari Roccaro, and signing Brazilian international Julia Binachi. Forward Mallory Swanson has had two consecutive MVP-caliber seasons with the team and is in remarkable form with the national team, but much of the clubs' success will depend on how their new midfield pieces pan out.

8. Racing Louisville FC – Head coach Kim Björkegren has created a roster of massive international talent since he joined the franchise in 2022. Nigerian forwardl Uchenna Kanu is the newest addition and enters the league off a successful stint with Tigres Femenil. While most teams will feel the pressure of international windows in a World Cup year, Louisville may feel the impact hardest. A break in the regular season will help, but how all the new pieces mesh together will put a lot of pressure on Bjorkegren getting his tactics right.

9. Orlando Pride – The Pride promoted Seb Hines to head coach after the team went on an undefeated streak during his time as the interim boss. The team picked up exciting young players in the draft, but how players return from injury may impact the teams' success as Brazilian icon Marta returns post-ACL injury and Vivanna Villacorta continues to strengthen her ankle after season-ending ligament surgery last season.

10. Angel City FC – Angel City will embark on just their second season but made minor moves in the offseason to improve. The biggest brand in the league struck out in the first-ever free agency period but did manage to sign Katie Johnson to the roster. It's a risky move to hope multiple players (Christen Press, Sydney Leroux, Sarah Gorde, etc) have breakout seasons after major injuries, but the team has a young prospect in Alyssa Thompson to be excited about.

11. Washington Spirit – The 2021 NWSL Champions took a complete 180 degree turn and struggled during their 2022 season. The team strung together just enough performances to avoid last place, but may not have accomplished enough in the offseason to get them back to the playoffs. Much will depend on whether or not the current core of players will buy into former NWSL champion and new head coach Mark Parsons' tactics in his second stint with the club.