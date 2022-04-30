Arsenal will look to take a step towards Champions League qualification when the fourth-place Gunners visit seventh-place West Ham on Sunday. Arsenal entered the weekend in fourth place with 60 points and have a two-point cushion over rival Tottenham. The Hammers, with this week's Europa League semifinal second leg on their minds, are hoping to qualify for European competition but needed to find some domestic consistency.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 1 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 1 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium -- London, England

: London Stadium -- London, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: West Ham +350; Draw +285; Arsenal -130 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) remain out, and the expectation here is for David Moyes to not put too much importance in this match. With the Europa League semi second leg on Thursday at Lyon, he will need his guys to be as fresh as can be. As a result, expect to see many bench players start.

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney remains out after knee surgery, while Thomas Partey is dealing with an unknown injury, having missed six games. Otherwise, Mikel Arteta will have essentially everybody else to chose from for one of their toughest remaining games of the campaign.

Prediction

The Gunners score a goal in each half and earn three crucial points. Pick: Arsenal 2, West Ham 1