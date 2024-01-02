West Ham United aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in an English Premier League match on Tuesday. West Ham (10-3-6), who defeated Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday, have not allowed a goal during their winning streak. Brighton (8-6-5) ended their three-game winless stretch with a 4-2 triumph over Tottenham the last time out. The Hammers recorded a 3-1 victory on the road in their first meeting of the season with the Seagulls last August.

WH: The Hammers have allowed just one goal in their last three home matches

BHA: The Seagulls have conceded 17 times in their last seven road contests

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have posted a 6-1-1 record over their last eight Premier League matches and a 3-1-0 mark in their last four at home. Scoring hasn't been much of a problem for West Ham of late as they've converted at least twice in seven of their last nine overall contests. The club has been shut out just once in nine home games this season and has outscored its opponents 9-3 during the unbeaten run on its own pitch.

West Ham are led offensively by forward Jarrod Bowen, who is fifth in the EPL with 11 goals. The 27-year-old has netted three goals over his last five league matches and has yet to go back-to-back games without scoring this campaign. Attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is second on the team with six goals, half of which were recorded in his last three contests. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are coming off their best offensive performance since beginning the season with back-to-back four-goal efforts in victories against Luton Town and Wolves. Forward Joao Pedro converted twice in Thursday's win versus Tottenham to increase his team-leading total to seven goals. It was the second brace of the season for the 22-year-old Brazilian, who also netted a brace in a 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest on Nov. 25.

Despite his current five-game drought, striker Evan Ferguson ranks second on the Seagulls with six goals. Midfielder Pascal Gross has recorded three goals this season, including Brighton's lone tally in their loss to West Ham. The 32-year-old German has been the top playmaker for the Seagulls as he leads the team with six assists. See which team to pick here.

