Luton Town have struggled in their return to the English Premier League, so they'll be glad to be back at Kenilworth Road to face West Ham United on Thursday. Luton Town (0-0-2) have lost their first two matches, both on the road, by a combined score of 7-1. Their home match with Burnley two weeks ago was postponed, with the tiny, old stadium not quite ready for a top-flight match. Now, a surging West Ham side will help them break in the stadium. The Hammers (2-1-0) have outscored their past two opponents 6-2, beating Chelsea at home and cruising past Brighton on the road. They opened the season with a sluggish 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth. Luton Town are playing their first Premier League season since 1992.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Luton England. The latest Luton Town vs. West Ham odds lists the Hammers as -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100), while the Hatters are +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Luton Town vs. West Ham matchup from all sides and locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Luton Town:

Luton Town vs. West Ham spread: West Ham -0.5 (-125)

Luton Town vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Luton Town vs. West Ham money line: Luton Town +350, West Ham -125, Draw +260

LT: The Hatters have scored in 18 of their past 20 competitive matches (10-7-3).

WHU: The Hammers have allowed 12 goals in their past five EPL road games (1-0-4).

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have built confidence over the past two weeks. They beat Chelsea 3-1 in a London derby, then cruised to a road victory by the same score against the Seagulls last Saturday. Michail Antonio has scored in the past two games, and Jarrod Bowen scored in the first two. They combined for 11 goals and eight assists for the Hammers last season. James Ward-Prowse, who had 27 goals and 15 assists over the past three seasons with Southampton, got his first goal with West Ham last weekend.

West Ham's counter-attack has been devastating. They averaged 23% possession in their past two matches but put 13 shots on target. Luton Town have just three on target in their first two games, and their only goal has come from the penalty spot. The Hatters have given up 45 shots, 19 of those on target. The Hammers have a superior midfield, with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek joining Bowen and Ward-Prowse, with Antonio up top and Edson Alvarez in a defensive role in a 4-1-4-1 last week. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

West Ham have looked impressive the past two weeks, but that could be a mirage, especially as they get back on the road. The Hammers lost four straight road matches to end last season, and they took points from just six away matches last season. They were 3-3-13 on the road, scoring just 16 goals while conceding 31. Luton went 10-9-4 with a plus-10 goal differential (31-21) at home in 2022-23. They are hoping their cramped stadium and passionate fans give them an edge this season.

The Hatters allowed 39 goals in 46 matches, tied for second-fewest in the Championship, while scoring 57 goals. The defense was clearly the team's strength, and recent results notwithstanding, West Ham aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut. They scored 42 goals, with no players coming close to double digits. Carlton Morris scored 20 and added six assists for the Hatters last season, and he has the only goal so far. Luton's Elijah Adebayo scored seven in 2022-23, more than anyone for West Ham, and newcomer Chiedozie Ogbene had eight goals and four assists with Rotherdam. See which team to pick here.

Eimer has broken down Friday's Luton Town vs. West Ham match from every angle. He is leaning Over the goal total

