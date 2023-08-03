After not winning their World Cup group for only the second time in history, the United States women's national team will have a tough road to the World Cup final due to finishing second in Group E. But not only will it be a hard road that sees the U.S. face familiar foe Sweden on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET, but it will mean early wake-up times for Americans looking to watch the USWNT in action.

Due to the World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand, games are already kicking off 12-16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time but there is also the issue to deal with of not winning the group. For the round of 16, the Netherlands will get the prime slot on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET that would've been reserved for the United States, favorites in the group. Playing in that nightly slot, the winner of the match will also continue to get prime slots in the net round while the USWNT could have a path like this:

USWNT potential knockout schedule

Saturday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m. ET

Friday, August 11

Japan/Norway winner vs. Sweden/United States winner, 3:30 a.m. ET

Once the quarterfinals begin times flip back to being local to Australia and New Zealand with a potential semifinal at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and the World Cup final taking place on Sunday, August 20 at 6 a.m. ET but United States fans will need their coffee in upcoming weeks to support the side from afar.

Even with a victory against Portugal, the United States likely would've been in this scenario due to the Netherlands scoring seven goals against Vietnam but it doesn't make losing the group easier to deal with for fans supporting back home.