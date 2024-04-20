It is FA Cup semifinals weekend in England which means both of the final four games taking place in London at Wembley. Reigning European champions Manchester City vs. Premier League rivals Chelsea is up first on the Saturday before the more traditional David vs. Goliath matchup of second tier Coventry City vs. EPL giants Manchester United on the Sunday. Both games promise to be entertaining and to produce a worthy final which could see the great Manchester rivals going head-to-head for silverware with the Blues vs. the Sky Blues very much the unexpected possibility in all of this. Mauricio Pochettino's men can still see a route to European soccer via the cup, so everybody has plenty to play for this weekend.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

City vs. Chelsea

Chelsea are back at Wembley having lost the EFL Cup final there already this season, while City must pick themselves up after their hopes of defending their UEFA Champions League, Premier Leaguer and FA Cup treble from last season were abruptly ended by Real Madrid in midweek. Pep Guardiola's men are still unbeaten over 28 games in 90 minutes which is a joint-record tally, but the impact of losing to the Spaniards on penalties will be that of a defeat given that it resulted in elimination. Two domestic titles are still in play, though, but Pochettino and his players would love to get hold of one of them after losing out to Liverpool earlier this campaign, and this will be the Londoners' 27th FA Cup semifinal. Chelsea are unbeaten in eight EPL games and can still hope to close the gap on Europe, but the UEFA coefficient situation complicates that for English clubs which makes this the Blues' best and most direct route by far.

Date: Saturday, Apr. 20 | Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 20 | 12:15 p.m. ET Location: Wembley -- London, England

Wembley -- London, England Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: City -163; Draw +333; Chelsea +380

Team news

City: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji face late fitness tests while Kyle Walker's readiness is also questionable. John Stones and Nathan Ake should be back, Stefan Ortega could come in for Ederson in goal and Mateo Kovacic as well as Julian Alvarez could also earns starts.

Chelsea: Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are all out while Cesare Casadei is cup-tied after his Leicester City loan spell. Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez all missed Monday's win over Everton while Levi Colwill has been absent of late. Fernandez's availability to pair with Moises Caicedo in midfield could impact where Conor Gallagher features around the in-form Cole Palmer.

Potential City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Prediction

Chelsea need this to keep their European hopes alive while City have just lost their shot at defending their European title so there could be a hangover of sorts there. Pick: City 1, Chelsea 2.

Coventry vs. United

The championship outfit are here for just the second time in their history thanks to an unexpected success over Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Sky Blues are in English soccer's second tier and dreaming of a return to the top table despite last year's playoff final heartbreak after losing to Luton Town on penalties. Mark Robins has a USMNT star in Haji Wright starring with 17 goals and Coventry now have a better shot at the FA Cup final than the playoffs having dropped out of contention with two recent losses. Manchester United and Erik ten Hag need this to salvage something from what has been a disastrous term overall and one which could cost the Dutch tactician his job. The Red Devils have won just one of their last six so are vulnerable to a famous cup upset here despite having edged Liverpool to get this far so Coventry will feel optimistic.

Date: Sunday, Apr. 21 | Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 21 | 10:30 a.m. ET Location: Wembley -- London, England

Wembley -- London, England Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Coventry +450; Draw +375; United -200

Team news

Coventry: Wright and Ellis Simms have been superb in attack for Robins' Sky Blues so far and Callum O'Hare is inventive but Jamaica international Kasey Palmer will be missed through suspension. Coventry can make life tough for United but are also without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen.

United: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are out while Antony and Scott McTominay are doubts. Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala are expected to start in defense again while Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho should be able to lead the attack as United seek a second consecutive FA Cup final appearance.

Potential Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Van Ewijk, Torp; Sheaf, O'Hare, Wright; Simms.

Potential United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Prediction

It might be tight at times but United should just about come through this against a plucky Coventry side who should run them close and give it everything. Pick: Coventry 0, United 1.