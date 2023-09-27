FORT LAUDERDALE -- As the Houston Dynamo head into the U.S. Open Cup final, they face a unique challenge -- preparing with uncertainty regarding Inter Miami's lineup for the match. With Jordi Alba in doubt and Lionel Messi's status as a game-time decision, Dynamo manager Ben Olsen must prepare for what could be two very different lineups for the Herons. While stopping Sergio Busquets from supplying the forward line with chances will be crucial for Olsen regardless, this task changes dramatically with or without the Argentine superstar, Messi.

When Messi is on the pitch, every chance tends to go through him, as he has become a ball-dominant player for Miami during his time there. However, when he's off the pitch, the dynamics can shift. Sometimes Leonardo Campana is the player who steps up; other times, it's Facundo Farias. This variability presents a tough challenge for the Dynamo as they prepare for the match, especially with the latter.

"I think [Farias] is a lovely player. On any other team, he's probably a designated player-level player. I think he's an excellent player," Olsen said when asked who outside of Miami's big three he'll be keeping an eye on for the match. "The youngsters are coming up, [Robert] Taylor is serious, both forwards Campana and Josef [Martinez] are handfuls. This team without the big three is still a very good MLS team and they've shown that when those guys weren't in the lineup. We go through the exercise and he's out and well he's in, oh he's out well this guy is in. Their ability to create this team in a short amount of time with this amount of depth is pretty remarkable. So, I don't really care who plays, we just understand that whoever is going to be out there is going to be a very tough test for us."

How to watch



Date : Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | : 8:30 p.m. Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

When Messi and Alba were subbed out of Miami's match against Toronto FC, the Herons went on to win 4-0, and if Olsen isn't prepared for what may happen, Houston could find themselves in a similar situation. Preparation is key for cup matches and Olsen has a clear read on who can create danger for the Herons -- a lot of them.