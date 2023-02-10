Eight of Europe's biggest clubs will square off in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals beginning March 21. The tournament's official quarterfinal and semifinal draw is now complete, and teams will compete in first and second-leg competitions over the next two rounds of Champions League play. Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Olympique Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, and VfL Wolfsburg will battle for a spot in the Champions League final on June 3.

Take a look at the draw results and the road to the final:

Quarterfinals

March 21-22, 28-29

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal



Lyon vs. Chelsea



Roma vs. Barcelona



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Wolfsburg



Semifinals

April 22-23, 29-30

Paris / Wolfsburg vs. Bayern / Arsenal



Lyon / Chelsea vs. Roma / Barcelona



Champions League Final

June 3 - Eindhoven, Netherlands

Semifinal winner 2 vs Semifinal winner 1



Most intriguing matchups: Lyon vs. Chelsea

Lyon are current title holders and eight-time Champions League winners. Their draw against Chelsea will be a clash of titans as the two clubs are front-runners in their respective domestic leagues. The French side has had some mixed performances despite their first-place standing in Division 1 Feminine. Injuries and player absence have played a part, but the return of Ellie Carpenter and Dzenifer Marozsan could be an added boost. Chelsea's strong attack can always be a problem for any opposition, with Fran Kirby providing the blueprint and Sam Kerr's relentless ability to score goals.

Most complex path to the final: Bayern Munich, Arsenal

Bayern Munich and Arsenal's meeting in the quarterfinal could be an unpredictable affair. Arsenal have struggled in front of goal with the absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, but the team overall has a tendency to perform well in UWCL competitions. Bayern have had their own mixed results over their domestic campaign. They're currently in third place in the league, and the addition of a new coach could signal an adjustment period for players. Alexander Straus was hired just last month and a new coach likely means players are in the process of developing their chemistry within his system.

Arsenal's draw with Bayern and Chelsea's draw with Lyon means that there is a current pathway to an all-FAWSL Champions League final. If both teams advance through the next two rounds of play that means there could be a London clash for the title.

What's next

All eight clubs will begin the first leg of the UWCL quarterfinals on March 21 through March 22. Quarterfinal winners will compete in the semifinals on April 22 through April 23. The final two teams will battle for the Champions League title on June 3 in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven Stadium.