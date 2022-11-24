In a tournament that has already seen major upsets, Brazil surely won't take anything for granted on Thursday when they face Serbia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup match at Lusail Stadium. The tournament favorites have seen Argentina and Germany open with losses, so they are sure to keep their focus, and they are loaded from front to back. The Selecao aim to add another World Cup title to their record five, and legendary forward Neymar is looking for his first. The 30-year-old can surpass Pele as his country's all-time leading scorer with three more goals, but the 1970's Brazilian icon won three world titles. The Brazilians have played in all 21 World Cups and have reached at least the quarterfinals 13 times. Serbia are making their 12th appearance but have advanced just twice in the past six. They have a potent attack led by elite striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, so they can't be underestimated.

Brazil vs. Serbia spread: Brazil -1.5 (+122)

Brazil vs. Serbia over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Serbia money line: Brazil -235, Serbia +650, Draw +340

BRA: The Brazilians have a 26-2 goal advantage during their seven-match win streak

SER: The Serbians have an 18-5 scoring edge on a current six-match unbeaten run

Why you should back Brazil

The Selecao will be on a mission, as Neymar has been one of the world's most well-known players but hasn't won a World Cup. He has 75 career goals, two shy of Pele, but the worldwide legend won three World Cups. Neymar won't have to do it alone, as Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior are among the attackers who can play alongside him. The midfield is loaded with stars like Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Fred and Fabinho, and the defense is in the capable hands of Marquinhos, captain Thiago Silva and Eder Militao, among many other stars from the top club teams.

Neymar has 12 goals and 10 assists in his 14 international matches since the start of qualifying. Richarlison has 10 goals in 12 matches, and he and Jesus have combined for 36 goals for Brazil. Raphinha has five goals and four assists in his 11 all-time appearances. Brazil dominated in qualifying, going 14-3-0 with a plus-35 goal differential.

Why you should back Serbia

The Serbs reached the quarterfinals in 1990 and the knockout round in 1998, and they enter the World Cup 2022 in excellent form. They finished atop their group at the UEFA Nations League, going 4-1-0 in their last five matches while outscoring their opponents 13-4. Serbia also won their qualifying group, topping a Portugal team that ranks among the world's top 10. They rallied from two goals down to draw with the Portuguese then pulled out a 2-1 victory in the second meeting, just over a year ago. All the pressure will be on Brazil, and the Serbs have the attacking talent to surprise anyone.

Mitrovic is the star and is joined by 22-year-old Dusan Vlahovic in a potent partnership. Mitrovic is fourth in the Premier League with nine goals after scoring a record 43 last season to help Fulham earn promotion. He has 50 goals in 76 matches for Serbia. Vlahovic has nine goals in 17 international matches and has seven in 15 games with Juventus this season. Captain Dusan Tadic is second in the Durch Eredivisie in shot-creating actions (92) for Ajax, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leads Serie A with seven assists for Lazio. There is plenty of quality in attack to pile up goals.

