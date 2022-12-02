With the group stage in the books, it's now time to take a look at the production of the leagues and of the players that scored or assisted so far. The English Premier League is leading the way as expected, and it's not particularly close. In fact, there are no other leagues in the world that contributed to the 2022 World Cup in terms of players called up. The Premier League sent 136 players to Qatar, while the second best-positioned league is La Liga with only 83 players. Bundesliga (76) and the Italian Serie A (68) follow the top leagues, while France's Ligue 1 has a total of 54 players. Here's a look at how many goals and assists were produced so far by players of these leagues.

Goal scored

The Premier League has 24 goals so far in the 2022 World Cup, almost double all the other leagues. In fact, Ligue 1 is the second best positioned with 13 goals, while Bundesliga and La Liga currently have 12 so far. Interestingly enough, Serie A only has one goal (7) more than the Eredivisie and the Turkish Super Lig (6), with many less players involved in the competition. The impact of the Premier League is definitely a big factor in the World Cup and this year especially, with a lot of players that were called compared to other leagues.

League Goals Scored Premier League 25 Ligue 1 13 Bundesliga 12 La Liga 12 Serie A 7 Eredivsie 6 Turkish Super Lig 6 Saudi Pro League 4 Primeira (POR) 4

Assists

The Premier League tops the list as expected with 20 assists. La Liga is fourth in terms of goals scored but second for assists provided, and the opposite happened to Ligue 1 which only has six assists while second for goals scored. Kylian Mabppe's three goals in the group stage had a major impact on this number considering he's the star for both French national team and Paris Saint-Germain. Without his goals, Ligue 1 would be fourth.

League Assists Premier League 20 La Liga 12 Bundesliga 8 Ligue 1 6 Serie A 6 Belgian 1st Division 4 Eredivisie (NED) 3 Saudi Pro League 3

Goals involvement

Lastly, let's take a look at the goal involvement of these leagues with goals and assists combined. The Premier League is still at the top, of course, and it's followed by La Liga (24) and Bundesliga (20). Ligue 1 is just outside the podium with 19 while Serie A is once again at the bottom of these top five European leagues.

League Total Premier League 45 La Liga 24 Bundesliga 20 Ligue 1 19 Serie A 13

It will be now interesting to see how these numbers will change with the knockout stage starting this Saturday with some big teams such as Germany and Uruguay eliminated early from the tournament.