Morocco aim to finish atop Group F at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they won't have it easy on Thursday when they face Canada at Al Thumama Stadium. The Canadians can't advance to the knockout round, but they have looked impressive at times and were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Belgium in the opener. They were routed by Croatia 4-1 on Sunday after a promising start, so they will hope for at least a point to show for their second World Cup appearance. Morocco started with a 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia before shocking Belgium 2-0 in their second match. That leaves Morocco and Croatia with four points and Belgium with three. The Belgians, the No. 2 team in the world, face Croatia in a corresponding match that oddsmakers have as a toss-up. That makes the group a bit of a toss-up, as well, but Morocco can assure advancement with a victory or draw.

Kickoff in Doha, Qatar is set for 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Morocco as the -125 favorites on the money line (risk $125 to win $110) in its latest Canada vs. Morocco odds. Canada are +370 underdogs, a draw is listed at +240 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

Canada vs. Morocco spread: Morocco -0.5 (-130)

Canada vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Morocco money line: Canada +370, Morocco -125, Draw +240

Canada: Canada are 6-7-1 in 14 games this calendar year.

Morocco: Morocco have gone 9-4-2 in 15 matches in 2022.

Why you should back Morocco



The Moroccans have been nearly impossible to score on since the start of qualifying, and Canada have just one goal in their World Cup history. The Canadians have struggled to put shots on net, and Morocco have allowed just five shots on target so far. The defense, anchored in the middle by captain Romain Saiss of Besiktas and West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd, has kept the goalkeepers from working too hard. Yassine Bounou, who missed the Belgium game with an illness, is expected to be back in the net Thursday. He ranks sixth in the Spanish La Liga with 39 saves for Sevilla.

The Atlas Lions are disciplined, and morale is high since manager Walid Regragui took over in August. Defense is their hallmark, but Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri can be difference-makers in attack. They have a combined 33 international goals. Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi can also cause a lot of problems with his accurate long passes and runs down the flank from right back. Morocco went 6-0-0 in CAF qualifying, the only African team to win every match, and outscored their foes 20-1. They're on a 5-2-0 unbeaten run, with six straight clean sheets.

Why you should back Canada

The Maple Leafs haven't gotten results, but they have opened eyes with their young talent and potential for the future. They dominated the match with the Belgians, once the No. 1 team in the world. Canada held the ball for 54% of the match and had a 22-9 advantage in shots. Unfortunately, they put just three of those on net, and Belgium got one of their three shots on goal past Milan Borjan. The good news is, Canada got their first World Cup goal, in their fifth match, when Alphonso Davies atoned for a missed penalty in the opener by scoring against Croatia.

They actually led the 2018 finalists for more than 30 minutes, but the veteran squad eventually overwhelmed Canada's young defense. The Maple Leafs should be motivated to earn the nation's first World Cup points before heading home, and an attack featuring Davies, Jonathan Davis and Cyle Larin can be dangerous. Davies is officially listed as a defender, but he has 13 international goals, and the Bayern Munich starter is one of the most versatile players in the world. Larin and David have combined for 47 goals for the national team.

