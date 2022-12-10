France have the star of the tournament, but England have stars all over the pitch, so it should be quite a battle when the teams meet Saturday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. France have been led by star striker Kylian Mbappe, the tournament leader in goals, while England superstar Harry Kane has been a little quieter but has been helping his teammates shine. Both teams reached the semifinals in 2018, with France going on to win the World Cup for the second time, while England lost in extra time to Croatia. Les Bleus also won the 1998 World Cup, while England have won one -- in 1966. France won Group D and beat Poland 3-1 on Sunday, while England finished atop Group B, with their only blemish the 0-0 draw with the USMNT. They cruised past Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. France are +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $155) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest England vs. France odds. England are +200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +200, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. France are -133 to advance, while England are priced at +100.

Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. England:

England vs. France spread: France -0.5 (+150)

England vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. France money line: England +200, France +155, Draw +200

England vs. France to advance: France -133, England +100

ENG: Harry Kane has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches

has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches FRA: Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in 11 World Cup matches

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have scored nine goals in four matches, and Kylian Mbappe has five of those to top Pele with the most World Cup goals before age 24. Having Karim Benzema out of the mix because of injury has allowed the Paris Saint-Germain man to break out. Mbappe has 19 goals and five assists in 20 total matches for PSG this season, leading Ligue 1 with 12 goals and 58 total shots in league play. Olivier Giroud also has gotten a chance in Benzema's absence, and he has scored three goals to surpass Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

Giroud scored twice against Australia in the opener, and Mbappe had two goals in Sunday's victory. Antoine Griezmann has scored 42 goals for the national team, third all-time, and he has been a massive part of the team's breakouts to find Mbappe in open space. The versatile forward also plays a big role in disrupting the opponent in the middle of the pitch. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the veteran of the squad and will become the all-time leader with his 143rd cap Saturday.

Why you should back England

The Three Lions started with an emphatic 6-2 victory against Iran, then might have eased off the gas a little bit against the USMNT. They have won both games since 3-0. Kane scored against Senegal and has a tournament-high three assists. Bukayo Saka and and Marcus Rashford have three goals apiece, and Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish also have been part of the scoring burst, Midfielder Jude Bellingham also scored in the opener, but he has really opened eyes with his energy and ability to disrupt and distribute in midfield. The 19-year-old has become a key piece.

Premier League stars Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson join the Borussia Dortmund youngster in a stacked midfield. The team's three straight clean sheets make Jordan Pickford the tournament leader in that category. He is tied for third in the Premier League with a save percentage of 80.5 and has a 79.5 career mark with England. Harry Maguire looks rejuvenated with the national team and is winning balls in the middle. Fellow defenders John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier all have plenty of experience in the back.

