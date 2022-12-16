It's expected to be a tight match Sunday when Argentina face France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The good news for bettors is that there are numerous wagering options, from goal scorers to corner kicks to exact scores. Prop bets can bring value and big profits if you have a good feel for the game. You can back players like Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe to score first, last or anytime. Or you can look to secondary players like Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez of Argentina or Olivier Giroud or Antoine Griezmann for Les Bleus. Messi is listed at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) to score any time and is +350 to score first. Mbappe is +188 to score anytime and +450 to get the first goal of the game. Alvarez and Giroud are +275 to score a goal, followed by Martinez (+300) and Argentina's Paulo Dybala (+330), while Griezmann is +450.

Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup final kicks off at 10 a.m. ET in Qatar. You can cash in big on many props, including the correct score. A 1-1 draw is the favorite at +490, followed by 0-0 (+625), and you can get +650 for a 1-0 victory by either team. There is a lot of value to be found in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final props if you sift through the numerous options. Before you make any 2022 World Cup prop picks or Argentina vs. France bets, you need to see the top World Cup picks and predictions from renowned SportsLine soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He is 19-24-1 on his World Cup picks through the semifinals.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup final prop picks

One play Eimer is strongly backing for Sunday's title match is Messi +170 as an anytime goal scorer. The 35-year-old has scored in five of the six matches in Qatar, and he will be eager to hold off Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. He is the team's designated penalty taker and one of the best all time in converting from the spot. The icon's quick feet in the box often leave defenders flailing (and likely to foul), and eight of his 22 goals in 2022 have come on penalties.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 15 goals in Argentina's past 10 matches in all competitions. The Argentines also have other dangerous options the French need to pay attention to, and Julian Alvarez has scored four goals in Qatar. Les Bleus have had breakdowns on the back line, and Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Morocco was their first clean sheet in seven games. The Argentina attack is far better than Morocco's, and Messi is the heart of it. You can see the rest of Eimer's prop bet picks here.

