A spot in the 2022 World Cup final will be on the line when defending champion France take on Morocco in a semifinal on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Les Bleus have cruised through the tournament, losing only one match to Tunisia when French stars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann did not start. France have outscored opponents, 11-5, at the 2022 World Cup. Meanwhile, Morocco, ranked No. 22 in the world, have been the biggest surprise in Qatar, with knockout round victories over Spain and Portugal. The winner will advance to Sunday's final against either Argentina.

France vs. Morocco spread: France -0.5 (-175)

France vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Morocco money line: France -190; Morocco +575; Draw +285

FRA: Kylian Mbappe shares the tournament lead in goals with five

MOR: The Atlas Lions have conceded only one goal over five matches

Why you should back France

At the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has strengthened his case as the best player in the world. The brilliantly quick 23-year-old is tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the lead in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals despite playing 93 fewer minutes. Mbappe also has two assists and 10 shots on target and has created nine chances for his teammates.

In addition, Les Bleus could be facing a Morocco side missing captain Romain Saïss. The 32-year-old defender, who has been dealing with an injury the whole tournament, was stretchered off 57 minutes into Morocco's quarterfinal victory against Portugal on Saturday. Saïss has been an integral part of the team's strong defense in Qatar, and an absent – or a less-than-100% – Saïss would be a significant blow.

Why you should back Morocco

The Atlas Lions have fielded a defense superior to France's at the 2022 World Cup. They have conceded fewer goals than Les Bleus (one to five) in Qatar. They also have won more tackles (104 to 98) and interceptions (51 to 49) and have conceded fewer shots outside the box (16 to 20).

In addition, Morocco face a French defense that has been vulnerable in Qatar. Les Bleus have not kept a single clean sheet at the tournament, and the defense looked very shaky in the quarterfinal against England. That bodes well for Morocco's attacking trio of Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal.

