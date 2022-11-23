Germany opens the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal matchup against Japan on Wednesday. The Germans will want to atone for their performance at the 2018 World Cup that saw them eliminated in the group stage. Germany has won the World Cup four times in their history, most recently in 2014. Meanwhile, Japan will look to duplicate their success in Russia four years ago as the Japanese made it to the Round of 16 for just the third time in their history.

Germany vs. Japan spread: Germany -1.5 (+120)

Germany vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Japan money line: Germany -245, Japan +650, Draw +360

Why you should back Germany

The Germans feature a plethora of playmakers, including Thomas Muller. The 33-year-old is a versatile player who can play numerous positions for the Germans. He recorded three goals and three assists in Germany's World Cup qualifiers, and he's racked up 10 goals and three assists in 16 appearances at the World Cup.

Also leading Germany's attack is Leroy Sane. Sane's speed and quickness puts defenders on their heels and he's a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In 13 Bundesliga games with Bayern Munich this season, Sane has recorded five goals and three assists. In addition, Germany have lost just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions.

Why you should back Japan

Takumi Minamino provides the Japanese a high-caliber attacker. Arguably the team's most dangerous player, the 27-year-old Minamino has 17 goals in 44 career appearances with Japan. During qualifying he scored 10 times, equaling Yuya Osaka's all-time record.

In addition, the Japanese face a German side that has struggled defensively recently. In their last eight matches, the Germans have only one clean sheet, and that came against Oman, ranked No. 75 in the world. On Sept. 26, they conceded three goals to England.

