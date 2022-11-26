Argentina will be looking to avoid the unthinkable on Saturday when they take on Mexico in a critical Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday has put La Albiceleste in danger of missing the knockout round. Lionel Messi and Co. came in as the second favorite to win the tournament behind Brazil. Mexico played to a 0-0 draw with Poland in their opener, with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa denying Robert Lewandowski on a second-half penalty kick. Argentina have played in every World Cup and advanced to the next round in 20 of the 21 tournaments.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Stadium near Doha, Qatar. Argentina are -205 favorites on the money line (risk $205 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Argentina vs. Mexico odds. Mexico are +675 underdogs, a draw is +285 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Mexico vs. Argentina picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Argentina vs Mexico spread: Argentina -1.5 (+150)

Argentina vs Mexico over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs Mexico money line: Argentina -205, Mexico +490, Draw +300

ARG: They outscored opponents 27-8 in qualifying (17 matches)

MEX: They had a 17-8 goal advantage in qualifying (14 matches)

Why you should back Argentina



La Albiceleste can't afford another slip-up, and they certainly have the talent to recover. They came into the tournament on a 36-game unbeaten run, just one short of the all-time record. Now, Messi faces a ton of pressure to produce again. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is Argentina's all-time top goal-scorer, and he netted his 65th on a penalty against Saudi Arabia. He is second in the sport's history with 767 goals and is an 11-time club champion. The team earned its first major international trophy of Messi's career when it went to Rio and knocked off Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final.

Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal in that match, and he also is nearing the end of his career as a top playmaker. The 34-year-old has 27 international goals and is a dangerous option on set pieces. Lautaro Martinez brings some youthful talent to the equation, and the 25-year-old has five goals in the past five international games to give him 21 in 41 matches. Crafty midfielders Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso should hold possession until they find an opening, and Messi can usually create one. Messi had 10 goals in four friendly matches before Tuesday's loss.

Why you should back Mexico

El Tri played well in Tuesday's opener, holding the ball for 61% of the match and outshooting the Poles 11-6. Ochoa proved his worth to the team again with his save on the penalty, and the 37-year-old's leadership has been invaluable for years. Hirving Lozano also distinguished himself with his agility and ball movement, and the Napoli winger will be a key to Mexico's success Saturday. He has 23 goals in four seasons in Italy's Serie A and 16 in 61 matches with Mexico. Lozano made himself a household name with the winning goal in a 1-0 upset of Germany at the 2018 World Cup.

Liga MX stars Alexis Vega and Henry Martin also could trouble a defense that broke down against the Saudis. Martin has 51 goals in six seasons with Club America, and Vega has 21 goals and 20 assists in five with Chivas. Mexico has posted six straight clean sheets in competitive matches, so they are likely to frustrate Messi and Co.

