Teams looking to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive collide when South Korea and Ghana meet in a critical Group H match of the 2022 World Cup on Monday at Education City Stadium. After opening World Cup play with a scoreless draw with Uruguay, South Korea finds itself tied for second in the group. Ghana is fourth in the group after dropping a 3-2 decision to Portugal. A loss would eliminate Ghana from reaching the knockout stage.

Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET. South Korea is listed as +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest South Korea vs. Ghana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Ghana is a +210 underdog. A draw is +195, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Ghana vs. South Korea picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Ghana vs. South Korea:

South Korea vs. Ghana spread: South Korea -0.5 (+150)

South Korea vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals

South Korea vs. Ghana money line: South Korea +150; Ghana +210; Draw +195

KOR: South Korea is 11-3-3 so far in 2022

GHA: Ghana's best finish in the World Cup was in 2010, earning a spot in the quarterfinals

Why you should back South Korea



The South Koreans are led by captain Son Heung-min, who plays for Tottenham of the Premier League. In 19 matches for Tottenham this season, the midfielder has five goals. Son registered 24 goals in 45 matches for his club in 2021-22. Since 2015, he has made 245 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 96 goals. The 30-year-old has scored 35 goals for South Korea in international play.

Also helping power the South Koreans is 28-year-old midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon. In 42 appearances for the national team, he has registered 12 goals. Since 2021, he has played in the K League 1, and joined the Gimcheon Sangmu this season, making 36 appearances. He scored four goals in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches, including the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Lebanon.

Why you should back Ghana

Ghana has a number of options on offense, including 32-year-old midfielder and team captain Andre Ayew. In 111 appearances for the national team, he has registered 24 goals. He is right at home in Qatar, because he plays winger for the Al Sadd club of the Qatar Stars League, and has been for the past two years. In six appearances this season for Al Sadd, he has two goals. He had 18 in 29 matches a year ago.

Another scoring option is forward Jordan Ayew, who has 19 goals in 85 appearances for the national team. He also plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Since playing full-time with the club in 2019-20, he has registered 15 goals in 149 appearances.

