Germany are looking to avoid another humiliation, but they won't have it easy on Sunday when they take on Spain in their second Group E match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Germans failed to advance after coming into the 2018 World Cup as reigning champions. Now they come into this match at Al Bayt Stadium off a stunning 2-1 loss to Japan in their group opener on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Spain opened with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and have designs on locking up a spot in the knockout round. Germany have won four World Cups (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) while Spain won the 2010 title. These teams have met 25 times overall, with Germany holding a 9-8-8 edge, though they have split the 11 competitive matches 4-3-4.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spain as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in its latest Spain vs. Germany odds. Germany are +195 underdogs, a draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Spain vs. Germany spread: Spain -0.5 (+150)

Spain vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Germany money line: Spain +140, Germany +195, Draw +225

Spain: They have outscored opponents 25-7 in their past 10 in all competitions.

Germany: They have a 16-12 goal advantage over their past 10 matches overall.

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have tons of confidence off their impressive outing on Wednesday. They set a tournament record by holding the ball for 82% of the match, and Costa Rica didn't get near the goal, finishing with zero shots. Spain put eight of their 17 shots on target. They typically hold the ball for long spells, but rarely show the type of finishing ability they did in that victory. Ferran Torres scored twice, once on a penalty, and Alvaro Morata also got on the board despite playing just 34 minutes. He started on the bench because of illness but should start Sunday.

He will be part of a Spain attack that includes Torres, Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio up top, and all had goals in the opener. Gavi, who turned 18 in August, became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pele and joins Pedri and captain Sergio Busquets in a highly skilled midfield. The last meeting between the teams was just over two years ago in the UEFA Nations League, a 6-0 Spain victory. Torres had a hat trick and Morata scored the opening goal in that one. Spain have lost once in their past 10 games 7-2-1, while Germany have won two (2-5-3) in their past 10.

Why you should back Germany

Die Mannschaft will be in desperation mode, and they still have plenty of talented players with World Cup experience. And many of them are very familiar with each other from playing together with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. These include goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and creative catalyst Thomas Muller, who both have played prominent roles in the past three World Cups. Muller won the Golden Boot with five goals in 2010, and Neuer was the Golden Glove winner in 2014. Muller has made 119 appearances for Germany and Neuer has 114.

Both play for Bayern, as do Muller's attacking partners Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala. Muller has 44 international goals, while Gnabry has 20. Musiala has one, but the 19-year-old has nine in 16 club matches. Kai Havertz plays at the top of the quartet, and his quickness creates trouble. He has 10 goals in 32 matches.

