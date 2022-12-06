Spain continue their quest for a second title when they face Morocco on Tuesday in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After posting a best finish of fourth place in their previous 12 appearances, the Spaniards finally captured the crown in 2010, when they defeated the Netherlands in the final. Spain failed to escape the group stage in 2014 and lost to Russia in the Round of 16 four years ago. Morocco, which won Group F with a 2-1-0 record, reached this round once in their previous five World Cup outings, losing to West Germany in 1986.

Spain vs. Morocco spread: Spain -0.5 (-170)

Spain vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Morocco money line: Spain -175, Morocco +525, Draw +275

ESP: The Spaniards finished even with England for most goals in group play with nine

for most goals in group play with nine MAR: The Moroccans were one of six teams that allowed just one tally in the group stage

Why you should back Spain



The Spaniards began the tournament in fine fashion, cruising to a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. They hope to regain their offensive touch on Tuesday as they were limited to one goal in both a draw against Germany and a loss to Japan. Despite the lack of overall scoring, Spain received strong performances from Alvaro Morata throughout the group stage as the 30-year-old striker scored in each match and is tied for second among all players in goals with three.

Morata will be looking for assistance in the scoring department from Ferran Torres, who led Spain with four goals in six contests during World Cup qualifying. The 22-year-old forward was a major factor against Costa Rica, scoring twice to double Spain's 2-0 lead. Midfielders Dani Olmo and Carlos Soler both recorded two goals during qualifying and converted in the World Cup opener, giving manager Luis Enrique several other offensive weapons against a tough Moroccan defense.

Why you should back Morocco

The Moroccans were playing tight defense prior to the World Cup and continued to do so in the group stage. After posting clean sheets in five of six matches across all competitions, Morocco opened group play with two more, and an own goal in their contest against Canada on Thursday proved to be their only blemish. The team has not allowed a goal by an opposing player since battling Qatar to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly on Aug. 20.

Morocco got off to a slow start in the tournament offensively as they played to a 0-0 draw against Croatia in their opener. However, they scored twice in each of their next two matches and have recorded at least a pair of goals in eight of their last 10 games across all competitions. Hakim Ziyech registered a goal and an assist during the group stage while fellow forwards Zakaria Aboukhlal and Youssef En-Nesyri and defender Romain Saiss also scored.

