AC Milan continue their summer revolution and have closed a deal with Valencia to sign U.S. men's national team talent Yunus Musah, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The Italian giants agreed personal terms with the American midfielder weeks ago and have now agreed also with the Spanish club a fee of around €20 million, add-ons included.

Musah will arrive in Italy in the coming days to undergo the medicals with his new club and he will join his national teammate Christian Pulisic, who also joined AC Milan this summer and has already started to play quite well on the preseason tour. Musah will be AC Milan's eighth signing of the summer, as the Italian side are going through some big changes in the roster as they look to return to the Serie A summit and make another deep run in the Champions League.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Musah has played 24 games with the USMNT, including four games at the 2022 World Cup where he was a starter for the team coached by Gregg Berhalter. He joined Valencia in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal and became a key player for the Spanish side. Last season, he played 37 games in all competitions, scoring two goals.

After selling midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for a club-record sale of €80 million add-ons included, AC Milan signed goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and midfielder Luka Romero as free agents. Then, they signed Pulisic from Chelsea, midfielders Tijjani Reijnders from Feyenoord and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, and most recently winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal and striker Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg.