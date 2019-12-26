Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for return to AC Milan after two-year MLS stint with LA Galaxy, report says

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is about to return to Serie A. According to Sky Italia, the star striker will be joining Italian club AC Milan for the second time in his career. The 38-year-old Swede saw his contract expire with the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS this month, leaving him free to sign with another club.

Ibra is familiar with the game in Italy, playing for three different clubs in the country over his lengthy career. He first joined Juventus in 2004, moved to Inter Milan right after following Juve's match-fixing scandal and then joined AC Milan in 2010 on loan before a permanent move. In 85 games for AC Milan, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals.

The move makes plenty of sense for Milan and the player, with Ibrahimovic looking for minutes and Milan needing help. One of the biggest, most successful clubs in the world, the Rossoneri find themselves in 11th place in the league and just seven points above relegation. AC Milan has one of the worst attacks in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in 17 games.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the Galaxy in L.A., scoring 52 goals in 56 apperances.

