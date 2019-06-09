Argentina vs. Japan: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Japan hopes this is the start of another final run
Argentina will face Japan in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Monday as part of Group D play. Joined by England and Scotland, Argentina and Japan will battle in Paris for three vital points in search of a spot in the next round. Japan has made two straight finals, while Argentina is hoping to make a run and represent South America.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
World Cup: Argentina vs. Japan
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Parc de Princes
- TV channel: FS1 and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Argentina +2.5 (-105) | Japan -2.5 (-115) | O/U: 3.5
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Storylines
Argentina: This is a team that is technically pretty sound but at times lacks discipline. The sport, on the women's side, has improved in popularity in Argentina but this team is still far from where it wants to be. It's going to take a while for them to get there, but they can announce their arrival with a win here.
Japan: This team knows about making deep runs in this cup and won in 2011. But that golden generation has faded quite a bit. Still extremely talented, they enter at No. 7 in the FIFA rankings and are looking to prove doubters wrong. If they fail to win this one, those doubts will increase.
Argentina vs. Japan pick
Japan has a shaky start but soon dominates and has this one pretty much over by half time.
Pick: Japan 3, Argentina 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
2019 World Cup preview: Brazil
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Jamaica
This is the country's first appearance at a World Cup
-
WWC Day 3: Italy beats Australia
Here's what to know and see for the day's action
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris
-
England vs. Scotland odds, top picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Sunday's...
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?