Argentina vs. Japan: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Argentina will face Japan in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Monday as part of Group D play. Joined by England and Scotland, Argentina and Japan will battle in Paris for three vital points in search of a spot in the next round. Japan has made two straight finals, while Argentina is hoping to make a run and represent South America.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Argentina vs. Japan

Date : Monday, June 10



: Monday, June 10 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Parc de Princes



: Parc de Princes TV channel : FS1 and Universo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +2.5 (-105) | Japan -2.5 (-115) | O/U: 3.5

Storylines

Argentina: This is a team that is technically pretty sound but at times lacks discipline. The sport, on the women's side, has improved in popularity in Argentina but this team is still far from where it wants to be. It's going to take a while for them to get there, but they can announce their arrival with a win here.

Japan: This team knows about making deep runs in this cup and won in 2011. But that golden generation has faded quite a bit. Still extremely talented, they enter at No. 7 in the FIFA rankings and are looking to prove doubters wrong. If they fail to win this one, those doubts will increase.

Argentina vs. Japan pick

Japan has a shaky start but soon dominates and has this one pretty much over by half time.

Pick: Japan 3, Argentina 0