Argentina World Cup: Maradona flashes middle fingers, Andres Cantor nearly loses it on goal call
Maradona and Buenos Aires native Andres Cantor went through a lot of emotions during Argentina's win
Maradona knows something about putting Argentina on his back, so you've got to think he's excited to watch how Lionel Messi do the same thing for La Celeste. However, it was a goal from an unlikely player that really put Maradona over the edge. With Messi having scored a goal in the first half, Argentina was tied 1-1 and in the 86th minute of a match it needed to score in against Nigeria.
Then Marcos Rojo did this:
The clutch goal put Argentina up 2-1 over Nigeria. That score would hold, and Argentina punched a trip to the knockout stage for a date with France. You could say that Maradona was a little zealous about the goal.
You can see the full reaction from the Telemundo broadcast here, because Andres Cantor's call is phenomenal. Just be warned, that image is unblurred, so it's a bit not safe for work.
Cantor, a Buenos Aires native, literally screams himself hoarse before screeching out "with the right." The goal couldn't have come at a bigger time, and Cantor couldn't have had a better call.
Argentina is now through, and it needs a little more of everything if it's to survive the Round of 16. France is tough out, and Argentina has a lot of work to do before facing Paul Pogba and company. You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
