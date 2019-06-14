Canada vs. New Zealand: Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Canada hopes to finish Saturday in first place in Group E at the 2019 World Cup when it takes on New Zealand in their second match of the group stage. Canada opened up the cup with a 1-0 win over Cameroon thanks to a Kadeisha Buchanan strike. New Zealand looked headed for a point against the Netherlands, only to concede in the 92nd minute. A win will all but assure Canada a spot in the knockout stage, while New Zealand is going to need at least a point to feel good about its chances of advancing.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Canada vs. New Zealand

Date : Saturday, June 15



: Saturday, June 15 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade des Alpes -- Grenoble, France



: Stade des Alpes -- Grenoble, France TV channel : FS2 and Universo



: FS2 and Universo Streaming:

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Canada -1 (-140) | New Zealand +1 (+120) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Canada: The ladies looked strong in their opening game with 74 percent possession and 16 chances, but only putting one away had the result up in the air for most of the match. The movement was quality, they adapted to what Cameroon did defensively, and the creativity was there. The goals will come.

New Zealand: Heartbreak in the first game, they know have the pressure on them here. Canada is physical and will cause them plenty of problems, so they will need to use their speed down the wings to try and get behind the backline. A win over England before the Cup raise expectations, but zero goals in the last 220 minutes is a cause for concern.

Canada vs. New Zealand prediction

Christine Sinclair scores just after her 36th birthday, getting the winner and moving the team to six points.

Pick: Canada 3, New Zealand 0